Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

As you might know, Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) recently reported its second-quarter numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$3.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Ryder System surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.84 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ryder System's six analysts is for revenues of US$13.0b in 2024. This reflects a satisfactory 6.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$11.36, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.30 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 5.6% to US$150. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ryder System at US$165 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$137. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ryder System's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ryder System to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Ryder System analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Ryder System (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

