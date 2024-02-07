Ryanair takes on the ticket pirates

ryanair vs Pirates

Michael O’Leary is known to take no prisoners.

Over the course of almost three decades at the helm of Ryanair, he has told customers seeking refunds to “f*** off”, dismissed global warming as “horsesh**” and called the owners of major airports “overcharging rapists”.

Yet none of these comments, which at times have made him the focus of public criticism and even sparked protests, have proved a hindrance to Ryanair’s popularity with consumers. The airline has enjoyed record sales since the pandemic.

However, there are now signs one of his longest running battles may be drawing to a close after a clash which has weighed on passenger numbers and forced it into a discounting spree.

In December, Ryanair flights disappeared from a tranche of online travel agents’ websites, including Booking.com, Kiwi and Kayak.

It followed years of antagonism between Ryanair and online travel agents (OTAs), over the course of which O’Leary repeatedly branded these types of companies as “pirates”, accusing them of overcharging customers with hidden mark-ups.

“It’s a bizarre kind of dance that they’ve been playing out over more than a decade,” says Martin Alcock, director of Travel Trade Consultancy.

“At its heart, you’ve got a straightforward commercial dispute in which there’s a disagreement about the value that the OTAs play in the supply chain.”

Ryanair has argued that these websites prevent customers from getting the best prices, and make it harder for the airline to contact customers directly by using made-up email addresses and information.

“OTAs have long been trying to stay one step ahead,” says Alcock. “Every time Ryanair would throw up a roadblock and prevent their screen-scraping technology, they would have to find a workaround – everything from virtual credit cards, single use cards, technology to try to throw off the scent, all of those things.”

As well as fighting booking websites in the courts, Ryanair has introduced stringent new verification procedures for customers, which is understood to have played a motivating role in the delisting of its flights.

“What we understand is that [OTAs] found it very hard to find a workaround for this major Ryanair roadblock,” says Alcock.

Michael O'Leary has welcomed Ryanair flights disappearing from booking sites, despite it forcing him to discount airfares - Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

After its flights disappeared from third-party websites, Ryanair vowed to lower prices for passengers who book directly with the airline to shore up sales.

Despite this, Ryanair has said it welcomes the fact that its flights will no longer be sold by a handful of companies that O’Leary has been locking horns with for years.

“We still maintain that OTA pirates are bad for customers,” says Dara Brady, a director at Ryanair. “We’ve always campaigned against any online travel agent that has been scraping inventory from Ryanair’s website from different forces, and then displaying that [to] customers and adding on big markups.”

In January, for example, Ryanair named the online travel agent eDreams its “No 1 Pirate”, accusing it of charging a “scandalous” price for a ticket that was 125pc higher than could be found on its own website.

A spokesman for eDreams said: “Not only is their analysis devoid of any meaningful methodology, but it also exhibits a glaring and simplistic one-dimensionality. It fails to address what a modern consumer truly seeks: efficient travel from point A to point B while accessing the best options available in the market.

“The attempts by Ryanair to delegitimise OTAs with defamatory language are just a smokescreen to divert attention from the pressing issues they are facing, including multiple investigations launched by authorities across Europe for their anti-competitive, privacy-invasive and anti-consumer practices.”

Also central to O’Leary’s anger at OTAs has been the practice of “screen-scraping” – where a third party accesses Ryanair’s website, often booking tickets with made up accounts rather than genuine details.

“What was happening was you put in your email address, we would maybe have a flight cancellation due to traffic control, you wouldn’t get notification and you’d be at the airport wondering what’s going on,” says Ryanair’s Brady.

Travel Trade Consultancy’s Alcock says there are still benefits to booking with a third party even if prices are sometimes higher.

“OTAs provide all of the wraparound kind of financial protection that comes with things like the package travel regulations, and the ATOL scheme [which protects consumers if travel organisers fail],” he says.

“They will argue that there’s a huge amount of value, they do provide a huge amount of security and the ability to access refunds that they take on as an obligation.”

Ryanair’s battle with OTAs was hit with a string of setbacks in 2023, including a ruling in Switzerland that allowed Lastminute.com to continue selling its flights.

In October, meanwhile, the travel agent On the Beach was awarded £2m in damages following a High Court ruling, after it sued the airline over refunds for flights that were changed or cancelled.

A handful of companies, including eDreams, Expedia, Kiwi.com, Skyscanner and On the Beach, wrote to UK regulators last year calling on them to investigate Ryanair’s data requirements for passengers who book through an OTA.

Animosity between Ryanair and OTAs has also spilled into the courts across the Atlantic, where Ryanair has been embroiled in a legal battle with Booking.com over screen-scraping.

However, in Ireland, a High Court handed down a ruling in Ryanair’s favour, banning the website Flightbox from unlawfully scraping Ryanair’s online content for bookings sites.

But there are signs tensions are beginning to thaw.

In late January, Ryanair announced it had signed deals with the travel agents LoveHolidays and Kiwi.com, which have agreed to sell tickets at prices agreed with Ryanair and provide more customer information on bookings.

“It’s probably a deal that favours Ryanair in the end,” says Alcock. “In any normal commercial dispute, they would have got the hint by now that Ryanair doesn’t want to work with them, and would have gone somewhere else.

“Really, they don’t have a choice. Ryanair is the biggest, best-priced airline in Europe.”

And, even with the prospect of tensions with some OTAs cooling, it seems unlikely this will mark any major change in tack from the Irish carrier.

“We have seen a shift where a lot of these OTAs see that maybe the game is up, and there’s no future in ripping off customers,” says Brady.

Booking.com declined to comment.