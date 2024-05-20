Ryanair profits surge after fares climb by 20%

[Getty Images]

No-frills airline Ryanair has reported a strong rise in full-year profits after raising its fares by more than a fifth.

The carrier said profits for the year to March jumped 34% to €1.92bn (£1.64bn) despite seeing a sharp rise in fuel costs.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said it could carry up to 200 million people this year if the planes it has ordered from Boeing arrive on schedule.

But it warned risks remained that "Boeing deliveries could slip further".

Ryanair said it would be short of 23 Boeing 737s that were due to be delivered by the end of July.

The carrier said it was continuing to work closely the aerospace giant to improve quality and increase the pace of deliveries.

Ryanair carried 183.7 million passengers over the year, with average fares up 21%.

It said bookings for this summer were ahead of last year, although fares were not as high as it had expected.

But it said it was "cautiously optimistic" that fares in the peak of the summer would be "flat to modestly ahead" of last year.

It did not give any profit forecasts for the current year, saying that was "heavily dependent" upon avoiding adverse events such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, extensive air traffic control disruptions or further Boeing delivery delays.