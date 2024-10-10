Ryanair to cut German traffic by 12% over high location charges

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 Aircraft prepares to take off from the Nantes Atlantique Airport in Bouguenais

BERLIN (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said on Thursday it would cut 12% of its traffic through German airports, making good on threats to reduce its presence in the country due to some of the highest location charges in Europe.

The cuts, which will result in a loss of 1.8 million seats from the start of the summer flight plan in April 2025, will see Ryanair close its Dortmund, Dresden and Leipzig operations as well as reducing its Hamburg operations by 60%.

The move "will be devastating for jobs, tourism and connectivity," said Ryanair, calling on Transport Minister Volker Wissing and the government "to act immediately to lower access costs and fix Germany's broken air transport system."

The airline has repeatedly warned that it would switch capacity to other EU countries if Germany did not meet its demands to reverse an aviation tax increase and reduce air traffic control charges.

