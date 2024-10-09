Russia's Novak says ball is in Ukraine's and EU's court on gas transit deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that there are proposals from European Union partners to continue Russian gas purchases after the end of this year, but that the ball is in the court of Ukraine and the EU.

Despite the war, Russia continues to ship gas by pipeline across Ukraine to other European countries. But Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week that Kyiv will not extend the gas transit agreement with Russia after it expires at the end of 2024.

Novak, Russia's point man for energy, said Russia was willing to continue supplying gas after the contract expires.

"We have repeatedly expressed our position that the ball is on the side of, let's say, our buying partners and, accordingly, our colleagues from Ukraine, through which transit is carried out," Novak told reporters.

"We have gas, we will supply it," he added.

Russian gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine have slowed dramatically since the start of the war, which prompted the EU to cut its dependence on Russian energy. But countries like Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic continue to receive Russian gas.

Asked if buyers in the EU had approached Russia about renewing the deal, Novak said: "There are specific proposals of willingness, but there is no such information about it being translated into legal actions or documents."

The EU and Ukraine have asked Azerbaijan to facilitate discussions with Russia regarding the gas transit deal, an Azerbaijani presidential adviser told Reuters in June.

Novak said on Wednesday that there were no discussions on swap deals with Azerbaijan for gas transit.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)