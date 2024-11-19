Russia's MTS blames near 90% profit drop on increased interest costs

(Reuters) - Russia's largest mobile operator MTS on Tuesday blamed an 88.8% drop in third-quarter net profit on increased interest expenses as interest rates that have climbed to 21% drive up borrowing costs for Russian companies.

Huge expenditure on Russia's military, rouble weakness, labour shortages and robust consumer demand have all contributed to stubbornly high inflation, which the Bank of Russia is trying to tackle with raising interest rates to their highest level in more than 20 years.

MTS reported net profit of 1 billion roubles ($10.01 million) in the third quarter, down from 9 billion roubles in the same period last year.

"Interest expense and the revaluation of financial instruments and derivatives put pressure on net profit," MTS said in a statement.

Higher revenues from core telecom services and growth in its banking and advertising divisions helped raise group revenue by 15.3% to 180.4 billion roubles in the third quarter, MTS said.

"We need to adjust our strategy and mode of operations due to the tightening of regulatory and monetary policy," President and CEO Viacheslav Nikolaev said in a statement.

($1 = 99.9000 roubles)

