Russia's Avtovaz starts car production in Azerbaijan - CEO says

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest state-run carmaker Avtovaz has started assembling Lada cars in Azerbaijan, intending to produce up to 1,500 vehicles in 2024, the company's CEO Maxim Sokolov said on Friday.

The first model of cars produced in Azerbaijan will be Lada Granta, but later the model range will be supplemented by production of Niva Legend, Niva Travel and Vesta, Sokolov said.

Over the next few years, Avtovaz intends to produce up to 4,000-5,000 cars a year in Azerbaijan, Sokolov said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)