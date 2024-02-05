Russian new zinc mine delays start of concentrate production until at least Q3

Advertisement
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian new Ozernoye mine has delayed the start of zinc concentrate production until at least the third quarter of 2024 and the ramp-up to full capacity until 2025, its owner told Reuters on Monday.

The zinc mine, which would be Russia's largest, has been hit by the Western sanctions and a fire which damaged a part of its plant in November. It was originally expected to start production in 2023.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Julian Luk)