Russian services sector growth accelerates in October, PMI shows

(Reuters) - Russia's services sector activity expanded slightly faster in October than in the previous month as output and new orders rose again, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index for Russian services rose to 51.6 in October from 50.5 in September, moving further above the 50 mark that separates growth and contraction.

The rise in business activity was supported by an increase in new orders, driven by improved demand conditions and new customer acquisitions, the survey showed.

New order growth slowed for the second month running, however, and new export orders slid into contraction following three consecutive monthly expansions.

"Issues with payments for services reportedly hampered new sales abroad," S&P Global said.

Input costs rose at their fastest rate since July, prompting firms to pass these costs onto customers, resulting in the steepest increase in selling prices in three months, the survey showed.

"Alongside unfavourable exchange rate movements, services firms linked higher costs to greater supplier prices and wage bills," S&P Global said.

Despite these challenges, service providers remained optimistic about future activity, buoyed by planned investments and hopes for stronger demand.

A sister survey last week showed that activity in Russia's manufacturing sector returned to expansion in October, recovering from its first slide into contraction in more than two years, boosted by a sharp uptick in new export orders.

