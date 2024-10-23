Russian industry warns central bank's high rates hurt crucial new investment

By Anastasia Lyrchikova, Alexander Marrow and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A growing chorus of Russian industrial companies and lobby groups are complaining of prohibitively high interest rates and warning that goals for infrastructure development may be missed, with the central bank bearing the brunt of the criticism.

Seeking to combat stubbornly high inflation amid soaring government spending on the conflict in Ukraine and rouble weakness, the Bank of Russia is widely expected to raise its key interest rate by at least 100 basis points to 20% when it meets on Friday, a headache for firms who say they already face exorbitant borrowing costs.

Heads of major state companies and business lobby groups say the issue has now become critical, threatening to derail future investment projects and economic growth.

Inflation, currently running at around 8.5%, ultimately poses more manageable challenges than such high interest rates, Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, steelmaker Severstal's largest shareholder, said in early October.

"The need to raise rates to limit inflation is clear, but we are starting to go too far," Mordashov said. "We are coming to a situation where the medicine may become more dangerous than the disease."

There are worrying signs that businesses are limiting financing of investment projects, preferring to hold funds in high-rate deposit accounts, which will impede development and economic growth, Mordashov said.

High military spending has fuelled a rebound in economic growth from a 1.2% contraction in 2022. Russia's GDP rose 3.6% last year and the economy ministry expects growth of 3.9% this year.

Sergei Chemezov, head of state industrial conglomerate Rostec, said high-tech sectors were the drivers of development but the central bank's high key rate was putting the brakes on further industrial growth.

"It renders (new) loans for companies' further development practically meaningless," he said at an October meeting between defence companies and machine builders.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment. Last week, the bank repeated that tight monetary policy would be needed for a long time as inflation pressures remain strong.

ELECTRICITY PRICE RISES

In the capital-intensive power sector, the capacity to build new plants and modernise old ones is dwindling. High inflation has sharply raised equipment costs, and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have curbed Russia's access to technology.

The level of the key rate means interest now makes up the bulk of loan repayments, said Alexandra Panina, head of the board of Russia's Council of Energy Producers.

