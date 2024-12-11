Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stable on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Wednesday, data from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and a European pipeline network operator showed.

Russia halted gas supplies to Austria's OMV in mid-November amid a contractual dispute and legal wranglings related to interrupted gas supplies in 2022.

Despite the stoppage, overall Russian gas exports via Ukraine, which account for just under half of Moscow's total gas flows to the continent, have remained stable as other buyers stepped in.

Russia also exports gas to Turkey and further to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline on the bed of the Black Sea.

Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

Nominations for natural gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine were a touch lower on Wednesday from Tuesday but in line with recent volumes, data from transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Nominations for flows to Austria from Slovakia and to the Czech Republic from Slovakia were also similar as in recent days.

