Russian butter prices are surging amid widespread shortages that have sparked supermarket thefts.

In the latest blow to Vladimir Putin, the price of a block of butter has climbed by a quarter since last year, according to official statistics, significantly higher than the inflation rate of 8.6pc.

Widespread sanctions have pushed up prices on a range of goods and services as the Russian president prioritises defence spending to fund his war in Ukraine.

Steep price rises over the past year have led to increased security measures at supermarkets following a rise in shoplifting, with Russian media reporting that some retailers have started putting blocks of butter inside plastic containers to deter thieves.

Russia’s central bank warned this month that prices were likely to keep rising.

“Prices for dairy products, especially butter, continued to rise faster in September. Increased cost pressures continued to pass through to prices for this category of goods, which was typical for the entire cattle breeding sector,” it said in a report on consumer prices.

The country is struggling to find new supply routes to compensate for wartime shortages, and is importing increasing quantities of the product from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey.

Food shortages and sparing prices have sparked widespread anger in Russia.

A year ago, Mr Putin issued a rare apology after a pensioner publicly criticised the Russian leader about the price of eggs, which have climbed by more than 50pc since 2022, when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

The price of toothpaste is up 45pc, while car prices are also up by more than 40pc, according to Russian central bank data.

By contrast, the price of buckwheat, a Russian staple, has fallen 30pc since Russia’s invasion, providing some respite for families.

There are also signs that food scarcity is having a wider impact.

Analysis published by Russia’s central bank shows that in the year to September, the fastest inflation recorded was for Bisacodyl, a medicine commonly used as a laxative to treat constipation

Prices for the drug have more than doubled over the past year.

Historical butter shortages have hit the headlines in other countries, including in Norway in 2011 and France in 2017.

In both cases, a desire to protect the domestic market or fix prices backfired when bad weather resulted in shortages.

This led to “smør-panik” or butter panic in Norway as prices shot up above £30 and what was dubbed a “crise de beurre” in France as producers chose to export their supplies rather than sell them at the cheaper, fixed prices, leading to empty shelves.