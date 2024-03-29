Russia says UN Security Council needs new approach to North Korea

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council could no longer use old templates in relation to North Korea after Moscow vetoed the renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of sanctions.

"It is clear to us that the UN Security Council can no longer use old templates in relation to the problems of the Korean Peninsula," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)