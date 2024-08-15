Russia to extend export duties on sunflowers, soybeans, Interfax report says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian government commission has approved the extension of current export duties on sunflowers and soybeans through August 2026, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian economy ministry.

The sunflower export duty stands currently at 50% but no less than 32,000 roubles per metric ton, and the soybeans duty rate at 20% but no less than $100 per metric ton.

The commission on customs tariffs and non-tariff regulation and protection measures in foreign trade also extended "floating" duty rates on the export of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the report said.

It will lift the ban on rapeseed exports and impose a duty of 30% but no less than 165 euros per metric ton. The duty will be effective from Sept. 1, 2024 till Aug. 31, 2026.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Bernadette Baum)