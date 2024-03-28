Russia confirms deal to buy part of diamond producer Alrosa's output

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry has confirmed that it reached an agreement with sanctioned diamond producer Alrosa to regularly buy some of the company's output, the ministry said.

As part of the agreement, state-owned precious metals and gems repository Gokhran purchased a first batch of diamonds from Alrosa this month.

The European Union added Alrosa, Russia's biggest diamond producer, to its sanctions list in January as part of the punitive measures it has imposed on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Due to sanctions, the ministry has decided not to disclose the details of the deal, but said it plans to sell the diamonds bought by Gokhran depending on market conditions.

Reuters reported the deal on Wednesday citing a source familiar with the matter.

