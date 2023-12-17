Advertisement
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile, drones - Ukraine's Air Force

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia launched an overnight air assault on Ukraine using an Iskander ballistic missile, a cruise missile and attack drones, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday.

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed the cruise missile and 20 attack drones, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. The Iskander missile "did not reach its target," it said, without providing details.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not clear how many drones Russia launched in total or whether the attack caused any damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne)