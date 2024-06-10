Rusoro Mining Ltd.'s (CVE:RML) top owners are private companies with 37% stake, while 35% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over Rusoro Mining by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Rusoro Mining.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rusoro Mining?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Rusoro Mining, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rusoro Mining. Fulcrum Global Markets LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 19% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, SPCP Luxembourg Strategies Sarl and Andrei Agapov are the second and third largest shareholders. Andrei Agapov, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Rusoro Mining

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Rusoro Mining Ltd.. Insiders own CA$205m worth of shares in the CA$820m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 37%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Rusoro Mining (3 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

