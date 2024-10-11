Rural bus routes at risk as Reeves targets removal of £2 fare cap

Rural bus route

Rural communities are at risk of losing vital bus routes as Rachel Reeves prepares to scrap a £2 cap on fares.

The cap, introduced to encourage people to use public transport post-Covid, is to be raised or abolished outright in this month’s Budget, according to industry and Whitehall sources.

Ms Reeves has already ordered government departments to find savings as she scrambles to fill what she claims to be a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

While the impact of removing the cap, which costs the Treasury £350m a year, would most likely be marginal on short routes within cities, rural fares could jump by £10 or more.

That could leave people unable to afford to get to work, college or hospital, and reduce passenger numbers to such an extent that the future of some routes is thrown in doubt.

Silviya Barrett, the director of policy and research at the Campaign for Better Transport, said the £2 cap had breathed new life into the bus sector and should be extended, not abolished.

She said: “Taking the bus shouldn’t be a financial burden and raising the cap or scrapping it entirely could leave passengers struggling to afford travel on lifeline services.”

The Rural Services Network, which campaigns on behalf of residents of Britain’s 6,000 villages and 200 market towns, said rural poverty has depressed car ownership and left people reliant on the bus, many of whom will be left isolated if fares jump or services are cut.

Bus operators are understood to be largely resigned to the £2 cap being abandoned when it expires in December, and are pressing for it to be raised to no more than £2.50.

That would have little impact on the affordability of urban routes, it is argued, as nationwide bus prices countrywide averaged £2.47 before the cap was introduced in January 2023.

However, industry sources believe the ceiling will most likely be kept at that level for six months before being raised to £3 and then scrapped at the end of 2024.

While the Department for Transport (DfT) is said to favour a staged withdrawal, there are also concerns the Treasury could insist on abolishing the cap outright in this month’s Budget.

Story continues

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents a UK bus sector that carries 10m passengers a day, said it is vital that such a cliff-edge scenario be avoided.

Alison Edwards, its policy director, said: “Removing the cap overnight would be catastrophic for passengers and would have a knock-on effect on bus services.”

Ms Edwards said that the removal of the cap would also weigh heavily on discretionary travel such as bus-based tourism to the countryside and coast, which has seen a huge resurgence since Covid.

In North Yorkshire, where bus travel jumped 11pc last year, the cap has been credited with maintaining the viability of a host of rural routes. They include the Coastliner 840 service from Leeds to Whitby, which has been voted the most scenic in the UK.

If the cap is to be removed, Ms Edwards said it should be replaced with other measures to ease the burden on passengers, such as support for fares for younger people.

The House of Lords debated the cap last week, with Labour transport spokeswoman Baroness Blake hinting that the Government may put the onus on councils to fund fares, just as authorities in cities including London and Manchester already do.

She said: “The money going to local authorities is not ring-fenced; they are able to look at different schemes for their particular localities.”

The Department for Transport was contacted for comment.