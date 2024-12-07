Rubrik, Inc.'s (NYSE:RBRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 82% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Rubrik fair value estimate is US$117
-
Rubrik is estimated to be 45% undervalued based on current share price of US$64.63
-
Our fair value estimate is 75% higher than Rubrik's analyst price target of US$67.11
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
-US$49.0m
|
US$25.3m
|
US$148.7m
|
US$308.3m
|
US$553.7m
|
US$760.6m
|
US$965.6m
|
US$1.16b
|
US$1.32b
|
US$1.47b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x10
|
Analyst x11
|
Analyst x8
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 37.37%
|
Est @ 26.95%
|
Est @ 19.65%
|
Est @ 14.54%
|
Est @ 10.96%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%
|
-US$45.8
|
US$22.1
|
US$121
|
US$235
|
US$394
|
US$506
|
US$600
|
US$671
|
US$718
|
US$745
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.0b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.5b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.6%) = US$34b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$34b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$17b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$21b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$64.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Rubrik as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.069. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Rubrik
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
No major weaknesses identified for RBRK.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
-
Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Rubrik, we've compiled three important elements you should explore:
