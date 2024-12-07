Rubrik, Inc.'s (NYSE:RBRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 82% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Rubrik fair value estimate is US$117

Rubrik is estimated to be 45% undervalued based on current share price of US$64.63

Our fair value estimate is 75% higher than Rubrik's analyst price target of US$67.11

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$49.0m US$25.3m US$148.7m US$308.3m US$553.7m US$760.6m US$965.6m US$1.16b US$1.32b US$1.47b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x11 Analyst x8 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 37.37% Est @ 26.95% Est @ 19.65% Est @ 14.54% Est @ 10.96% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% -US$45.8 US$22.1 US$121 US$235 US$394 US$506 US$600 US$671 US$718 US$745

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

