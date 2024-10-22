RTX Stock Soars as Record $221 Billion Backlog Powers Earnings Surge

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) just posted another impressive quarter, with third-quarter sales hitting $20.1 billionup 6% from last yearfueled by strong demand in its defense and commercial aftermarket segments. The company's swing back to profitability speaks volumes, reporting $1.47 billion in net income compared to a $984 million loss in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share surged 16% to $1.45, beating Wall Street's $1.34 estimate and signaling RTX's knack for executing strategic priorities and driving growth despite economic uncertainties.

Armed with a record $221 billion order backlog, RTX is raising the stakes, boosting its full-year sales guidance to a range of $79.25 billion to $79.75 billion and lifting adjusted EPS expectations to as high as $5.58. The demand outlook remains rock-solid, especially in defense and aftermarket services, positioning RTX to capitalize on opportunities and expand its market share. This massive backlog, split between $131 billion in commercial and $90 billion in defense, gives the company a strong foundation to keep the momentum going.

RTX isn't just talking the talk; it's delivering tangible results. With $2.5 billion in operating cash flow and $2.0 billion in free cash flow this quarter, the company isn't shy about rewarding shareholdersreturning $1.1 billion in capital in just three months. That brings the total to over $32 billion since the merger, demonstrating a consistent commitment to value creation. As RTX leans into its robust order book and strategic execution, it's setting the stage for long-term growth and shareholder returns that don't just meet expectationsthey exceed them.

