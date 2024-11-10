RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

In This Article:
Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase RTX's shares on or after the 15th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of December.
The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.63 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.52 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, RTX has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of US$123.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether RTX can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.
Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. RTX is paying out an acceptable 69% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.
It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see RTX's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. RTX is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.
The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. RTX has delivered 0.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.
The Bottom Line
From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid RTX? We like RTX's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.
In light of that, while RTX has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RTX that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.
