Royal Mail could save £650m by cutting postal days to three, says Ofcom

Royal Mail could be allowed to deliver letters just three days a week under new options being considered by Ofcom.

The regulator this morning set out recommendations to overhaul Royal Mail’s universal service obligation (USO) as it warned of an “increasing risk it will become financially and operationally unsustainable in the long term”.

The proposed changes include scrapping the need for Royal Mail to deliver letters Monday to Saturday, replacing it with a five or even three-day service.

This will put the business on a collision course with the Government, as postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake said it remains committed to a six-day service.

Following Ofcom’s announcement, he told Times Radio: “The Prime Minister has been very clear on this, six-day delivery is really important for many people in this country, many of our citizens, but also many of our businesses.

“I believe the Royal Mail can build a sustainable model. But that sustainable model must be based on a six-day service.”

Other proposals include reforming first and second-class post so that most letters are delivered through a service taking up to three days longer.

However, a next-day service would still be available for urgent letters.

Ofcom estimated that the changes could save Royal Mail up to £200m per year if a five-day service were introduced or up to £650m for a three-day service.

But the watchdog said it would not downgrade delivery targets, adding that additional safeguards might be required to ensure quality of service.

Ofcom has opened a consultation into potential changes to the USO. However, any changes would ultimately require approval from MPs.

Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom, said: “Postal workers are part of the fabric of our society and are critical to communities up and down the country.

“But we’re sending half as many letters as we did in 2011, and receiving many more parcels. The universal service hasn’t changed since then, it’s getting out of date and will become unsustainable if we don’t take action.”

Ofcom said an alternative solution would be maintaining the current universal service obligation but introducing a subsidy to support Royal Mail.

The regulator estimated that the USO imposes a financial burden of between £325m and £675m on the company.

The subsidy could come from the taxpayer, similar to state-supported systems in France or Greece, or could be funded by other operators through an industry levy.

Royal Mail boss Martin Seidenberg said: “Ofcom’s report demonstrates that reform is urgently needed to protect the future of the one-price-goes-anywhere Universal Service.

“A modern and sustainable postal service is crucial for our people, our company and the customers we serve. We want to engage with all stakeholders as part of the process to find an outcome that will allow us to compete and adapt to today’s realities.”

Royal Mail appears to be facing significant opposition from Downing Street, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week insisting he “would not countenance” the scrapping of Saturday deliveries.

Industries reliant on weekend deliveries, including greeting card makers and magazine publishers, have also hit out at the plans.

Postal worker strikes have rocked Royal Mail - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Royal Mail has been campaigning for an overhaul to regulations as a sharp decline in letter sending piles pressure on its finances.

The company has argued that it is not sustainable to maintain a delivery network that was built for 20bn letters annually when it is now only delivering 7bn. This is expected to drop to 4bn within five years.

Mr Seidenberg has warned Royal Mail, which was privatised in 2013 under the coalition government, may even need a taxpayer bailout to stay afloat.

The company, which was also left reeling by strikes after a row with unions over pay, posted a £319m loss in the first half of its financial year, an increase of £100m compared to the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, its quality of service has deteriorated sharply. Royal Mail paid out £26m in compensation to customers last year amid rising complaints, while in November it was hit with a record £5.6m fine after it failed to deliver more than a quarter of first-class post on time.

However, the company last week hailed its best Christmas in four years after a “marked improvement” in the last three months of the year.

Royal Mail today also said it will retain the cap on second class stamp prices.

This means the price of a second class stamp, currently 75p, cannot rise by more than inflation.

