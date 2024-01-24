Royal Mail could save £650m by switching to three-day-a week service, says Ofcom

Photograph: John Morrison/Alamy

Royal Mail could save up to £650m if it delivered letters just three days a week and £200m by stopping Saturday deliveries, the communications regulator has said.

The watchdog said a reduction from six to five days a week would save £100m to £200m, and going down to three days £400m to £650m.

In a much-anticipated review, Ofcom laid out a series of options for the future of the universal service obligation (USO), which requires Royal Mail to deliver nationwide, six days a week, for a fixed price.

The regulator began gathering evidence to show how the future of the service may be reformed to better suit consumers’ needs, amid a long-term decline in letter volumes and a surge in the number of parcels sent as online shopping has grown.

It has conducted consumer research and modelled Royal Mail’s finances in the review, and will seek views with a further update planned later this year.

Royal Mail has long-pushed to be allowed to cut Saturday deliveries but the government rejected the proposal last year. It emerged last weekend that the move was being studied, and Downing Street indicated that it would oppose such a plan.

The universal service has been unchanged since the rules were drawn up under the Postal Services Act 2011 and significant changes would need to be voted on by MPs.

“It would ultimately be for the UK government and parliament to determine whether any changes are needed to the minimum requirements of the universal service,” Ofcom has said.

Royal Mail has argued that the USO is “unsustainable” in its current form, and cited similar reforms in other European countries.