A Royal Legacy: The 1928 Daimler Double-Six 50 Type P Limousine At Broad Arrow Auctions

A historic pre-WWII Daimler limousine, one-of-a-kind survivor, offers unmatched elegance, rich history, and restoration excellence.

The 1928 Daimler Double-Six 50 Type P Royal Limousine stands as an enduring masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship, combining bespoke luxury with historic significance. Believed to be the sole surviving example of only twelve produced on a 163-inch wheelbase, this vehicle represents the pinnacle of British engineering from the pre-World War II era.

Designed by Laurence H. Pomeroy, the Double-Six features a revolutionary 7.1-liter V12 sleeve-valve engine, capable of 150 horsepower, renowned for its nearly silent operation. Commissioned for an elite clientele, this limousine embodied opulence and performance, rivaling iconic vehicles like the Bugatti Type 41 Royale. Measuring 21 feet in length and weighing over four tons, the Daimler is a commanding presence, reflective of its royal pedigree.

Originally delivered to Sir Frederick Harold Stewart, a prominent Australian entrepreneur and politician, the Daimler became a symbol of status. Registered as NSW 1, it remained in Australia until 1964 before entering the Harrah Automobile Collection in the United States. Over decades, the car passed through renowned collectors and underwent meticulous restorations.

Its most notable transformation occurred in 2007 under Bob Lorkowski, who restored the limousine to concours standards. The dark cordovan paint, complemented by black accents and luxurious beige Bedford cloth interiors, showcased exceptional craftsmanship. Modern enhancements, including burl walnut trim, bespoke carpets, and fitted luggage, maintained the car's authenticity while elevating its elegance.

The restored Daimler garnered accolades, including a class win at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and “Best of Show” awards at the 2010 CCCA Annual Meeting and MOTORCLASSICA in Australia. Now part of the Academy of Art University Collection, the car remains a testament to timeless luxury and engineering ingenuity, poised for further recognition on the global stage.

