Route Mobile Ltd (BOM:543228) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic ...

Revenue from Operations: Increased by 9.7% from INR 10,146 million in Q2 FY24 to INR 11,134 million in Q2 FY25.

Gross Profit Margin: Slight decline from 21.2% to 21.1%.

EBITDA: Grew by 5.5% year-over-year from INR 1,281 million in Q2 FY24 to INR 1,352 million in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA Margin: Expanded from 11.2% in Q1 FY25 to 12.1% in Q2 FY25.

Profit After Tax: Increased by 21.1% year-over-year from INR 884 million in Q2 FY24 to INR 1,070 million in Q2 FY25.

Net Profit Margin: Improved to 9.6% in Q2 FY25 from 7.4% in Q1 FY25.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Stood at INR 11,145 million as of September 30, 2024.

Net Cash: INR 5,836 million as of September 30, 2024.

Cash Flow Conversion: Strong at 78% for H1 FY25.

Billable Transactions: Processed 40.5 billion transactions in Q2 FY25, up from 31.3 billion in Q2 FY24.

New Product Revenue Growth: Increased by 32% year-over-year.

Average Receivable Days: 79 days.

Average Payable Days: 69 days.

Release Date: October 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Route Mobile Ltd (BOM:543228) achieved its highest revenues to date, despite Q2 being a typically slower period.

The company reported approximately 10% quarterly growth and over 20% year-on-year growth.

Route Mobile Ltd (BOM:543228) secured a significant deal with a global e-commerce company, expected to ramp up over time.

The company launched a shared service initiative and continues to lead in the metro ticketing space with new developments.

New product revenues showed strong growth, up by 32% year-on-year.

Negative Points

Revenue growth in Q2 was marginally impacted by geopolitical issues in Europe and infrastructure issues in India.

Gross profit margin declined slightly due to related party transactions at a lower margin.

Average realization per billable transaction decreased due to increased domestic volumes and ILD revenue impact.

The company faced a 7-day revenue impact due to infrastructure issues, affecting ILD revenue.

There was a noted weakness in the Mr. Messaging segment, impacting revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What gives you confidence in achieving more than a 10% sequential growth rate for the next two quarters, considering the steep ask rate and the festive season? A: Rajdipkumar Gupta, CEO, stated that they are confident in achieving the guidance due to the festive season adding value to revenue. They are working closely with Telesign and have multiple deals in the pipeline, including partnerships with Infosys and Microsoft, which are expected to contribute to growth.

Story Continues