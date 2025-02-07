Rothschild braces for more ‘skeletons in the cupboard’ over conduct of late chair

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild left the bank in 2004. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senior bankers at Rothschild & Co gathered on Tuesday in a meeting room at its St Swithin’s Lane headquarters in the heart of the City of London to discuss a memo that would shake the storied financial group to its foundations.

The memo, to be sent to staff on Wednesday morning, would admit for the first time that their celebrated former leader, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, had left the bank in 2004 after an allegation of sexual misconduct.

There would be “more to come”, one figure at the meeting said, shaking their head. Without question, there are “skeletons in every cupboard”, they said, as others expressed concerns that this could being the start of a wave of allegations putting the bank and its former chair in the spotlight.

The attender was right to be worried. The Guardian was the first to detail allegations against De Rothschild, a former financial adviser to Queen Elizabeth II; since then other allegations have emerged – and some staff at the bank fear more will come to light.

A world famous bank, which prides itself on discretion for its monied clientele, is now facing the prospect of seeing its workplace culture being scrutinised in public.

One attender at that crisis meeting suggested giving the predicament, and the way it intends to handle it, a code name. This was dismissed, in case the name itself was leaked to journalists and added grist to the media’s mill.

The memo, which shocked many staff at the bank, and came as little surprise to others, tried to suggest that there was only ever one allegation made about De Rothschild. This was one dated to 2003, which came shortly before his departure.

“Some of you may be aware of an article that was published by the Guardian yesterday,” staff were told.

“We are naturally appalled by any allegation of conduct that is so at odds with the culture we strive to foster within the group, even if it was several decades ago. No colleague should be subjected to inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

Staff were only told about this after the Guardian revealed allegations of sexual misconduct related to De Rothschild that multiple sources said took place in the mid to late 1990s.

That it followed a news report, rather than being proactively shared with staff, caused some disquiet.

A search of internal records had found no allegations from the 1990s, the memo said.

There was, however, a complaint from 2003 that the bank must have known about – but its lawyers failed to mention to the Guardian despite being asked about the existence of other complaints.

“We discovered a single complaint of sexual misconduct in late 2003. This case was investigated immediately, dealt with appropriately, with full support for the colleague concerned, and led to Sir Evelyn de Rothschild leaving the group in March 2004,” the memo read.

