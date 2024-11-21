Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q3 Earnings, But Stock Soars 5.2%

Off-price retail company Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) fell short of the market’s revenue expectations in Q3 CY2024 as sales rose 3% year on year to $5.07 billion. Its GAAP profit of $1.48 per share was 6% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Ross Stores (ROST) Q3 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $5.07 billion vs analyst estimates of $5.15 billion (3% year-on-year growth, 1.5% miss)

Adjusted EPS: $1.48 vs analyst estimates of $1.40 (6% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $833.2 million vs analyst estimates of $686.3 million (16.4% margin, 21.4% beat)

EPS (GAAP) guidance for the full year is $6.14 at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting

Operating Margin: 11.9%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 6.6%, up from 5.5% in the same quarter last year

Locations: 2,192 at quarter end, up from 2,112 in the same quarter last year

Same-Store Sales rose 1% year on year (5% in the same quarter last year)

Market Capitalization: $46.22 billion

Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are disappointed with our third quarter sales results as business slowed from the solid gains we reported in the first half of 2024. Although our low-to-moderate income customers continue to face persistently high costs on necessities pressuring their discretionary spending, we believe we should have better executed some of our merchandising initiatives. In addition, a combination of severe weather during the quarter from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, along with unseasonably warm temperatures, also negatively impacted our results.”

Company Overview

Selling excess inventory or overstocked items from other retailers, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is an off-price concept that sells apparel and other goods at prices much lower than department stores.

Discount Retailer

Discount retailers understand that many shoppers love a good deal, and they focus on providing excellent value to shoppers by selling general merchandise at major discounts. They can do this because of unique purchasing, procurement, and pricing strategies that involve scouring the market for trendy goods or buying excess inventory from manufacturers and other retailers. They then turn around and sell these snacks, paper towels, toys, clothes, and myriad other products at highly enticing prices. Despite the unique draw and lure of discounts, these discount retailers must also contend with the secular headwinds of online shopping and challenged retail foot traffic in places like suburban strip malls.

