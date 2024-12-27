This Ross Brawn-Designed IMSA Jaguar Can Be Yours

Neil Fraser 2024 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Jaguar's racing heyday was in the 1950s, but Tom Walkinshaw Racing briefly returned the brand to glory with a line of XJR-branded Group C and IMSA GTP prototypes. The two-time Le Mans-winning program embraced radical designs, often complete with enclosed rear fenders and massive NACA ducts. One of the more unique-looking Jaguar racers, the IMSA-based XJR-10, can be yours in February.

Of the fourteen different XJR-branded cars to race in Group C and IMSA GTP competition, the XJR-10 is among the most successful. Unlike the XJR-9 and XJR-12, endurance specialists that won overall in 24-hour classics at Daytona and Le Mans, the XJR-10 saw most of its success in sprint races on more conventional tracks.

Neil Fraser 2024 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The cars won six sprints over three years, although they were unable to beat the overwhelming Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo cars driven by Geoff Brabham for a championship in any of those seasons. This particular car, chassis number 589, was responsible for two of those wins.

Perhaps more notable than the competition success is the unforgettable design. The short-tail look ends abruptly at the car's covered fender, giving way to a massive wing that dominates the car's silhouette. That look came from XJR-10 designers Tony Southgate and F1 legend Ross Brawn, the latter of which went on to start his legendary career alongside Michael Schumacher at Benetton just two years later.

XJR-10 589 is headed to auction in February as part of an RM Sotheby's sale that also includes the Ferrari 250 LM that won the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans. That Ferrari is expected to sell for over $26 million, so the Jaguar is a relative bargain at an estimated $834,000 to $1.25 million.

You Might Also Like