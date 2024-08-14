Insights into Baron Capital Management's Latest 13F Filing

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Baron Capital Management and a seasoned investor known for his focus on growth companies, has made significant changes to his portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. With a background in Chemistry from Bucknell University and law from George Washington University, Barons investment strategy emphasizes long-term holdings in small to mid-size companies with strong potential. His latest 13F filing reveals new buys, increased stakes, complete sell-outs, and reduced positions, providing a comprehensive view of his investment maneuvers during this period.

Ron Baron's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: A Closer Look at Tesla's Position Adjustment

Summary of New Buys

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 22 stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

Ibotta Inc (NYSE:IBTA), with 517,112 shares, accounting for 0.11% of the portfolio and a total value of $38.87 million.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM), consisting of 69,085 shares, representing approximately 0.11% of the portfolio, with a total value of $37.43 million.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM), with 784,397 shares, accounting for 0.08% of the portfolio and a total value of $27.45 million.

Key Position Increases

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) also increased stakes in a total of 100 stocks. Significant increases include:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), with an additional 298,283 shares, bringing the total to 300,300 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 14,788.45% increase in share count, a 0.18% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $63.25 million.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB), with an additional 296,324 shares, bringing the total to 347,164. This adjustment represents a 582.86% increase in share count, with a total value of $71.82 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 25 holdings in the second quarter of 2024, including:

Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX): All 686,565 shares were sold, resulting in a -0.13% impact on the portfolio.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB): All 500,000 shares were liquidated, causing a -0.1% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 137 stocks, including:

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced by 1,701,359 shares, resulting in a -9.88% decrease in shares and a -0.8% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $174.77 during the quarter and has returned 13.42% over the past 3 months and -18.96% year-to-date.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was reduced by 1,791,381 shares, resulting in a -94.32% reduction in shares and a -0.32% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $57.08 during the quarter and has returned 2.74% over the past 3 months and -9.54% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 329 stocks. The top holdings were 8.79% in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 6.04% in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL), 5.38% in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), 4.09% in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP), and 3.1% in FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 10 of all the 11 industries: Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Real Estate, Industrials, Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Utilities.

