Rolls-Royce clears key hurdle in race to build mini-nukes

The Office for Nuclear Regulation says it has not identified any concerns that would prevent planning permission being granted for Rolls-Royce's SMR power station - Rolls Royce SMR

Rolls-Royce has cleared a key hurdle in the race to build Britain’s first mini-nuclear power plant, as competition across Europe ramps up.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 engineering giant became the first developer to advance a small modular reactor (SMR) design to the final stage of examination by UK regulators.

Helena Perry, director of safety and regulatory affairs at Rolls-Royce SMR, said the latest approval was “the most important milestone to date in advancing deployment of Rolls-Royce SMRs in the UK”.

She added: “We have built fantastic momentum and the team will move directly into step three of this rigorous independent assessment of our technology – ideally positioning us to deliver low-carbon nuclear power and support the UK’s transition to net zero.”

The Derby-based company wants to build a new generation of lower-cost power plants, made from modular parts that would be produced in factories and then assembled on site.

SMRs would each generate 470 megawatts of electricity and cost between £2bn and £3bn initially. Rolls-Royce aims to bring that number down gradually through economies of scale.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said Rolls has now been cleared to move into the third and final stage of the UK’s generic design assessment.

That process is expected to conclude by the end of 2026, after which Rolls will be able to apply for site-specific approval to build its first SMR.

A summary assessment published by the ONR on Tuesday said that the regulator has “not identified any fundamental safety, security or safeguards shortfalls that could prevent permissioning the construction of a power station based on the generic Rolls-Royce SMR design”.

It came as plans for the first SMR in Europe separately advanced. Romania’s state nuclear company awarded a contract to build one using designs developed by American developer NuScale Power.

Tufan Erginbilgic, the chief executive of Rolls, has urged the Government to move forward with SMRs quickly to avoid losing “first-mover advantage” and the potential for huge international exports.

The latest development is a boost for Rolls as it vies against NuScale and other would-be developers in the UK’s ongoing SMR design competition.

Companies made their final submissions earlier this month. Rolls, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Westinghouse, Holtec Britain and NuScale were still in the race after French energy giant EDF pulled out.

Two winners are expected to be chosen and then awarded contracts to build their prototype nuclear power stations at so-far-unnamed locations.

The UK has not completed a new nuclear power plant since Sizewell B - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The ONR introduced the generic design approval process in order to simplify and speed up the approvals of nuclear power plants. Rolls’s assessment is the first example of the process in practice.

It has done so as the Government has laid out plans for a “nuclear renaissance” as part of plans to remove carbon emissions from the electricity grid.

Despite this, the UK has not completed a new nuclear power station since the 1990s, when Sizewell B was built on the Suffolk coast. Several existing plants are due to come offline this decade.

One large power station, Hinkley Point C, is under construction in Somerset, with work on another in Suffolk, Sizewell C, poised to begin this year.

The Government is also developing proposals to build a third in Wylfa, Anglesey.

However, both the previous Conservative administration and the new Labour Government have set out plans for a large amount of new capacity to come from a fleet of smaller, lower cost SMRs as well.