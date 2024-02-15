Rollins' Q4 disappoints as frigid weather dampens demand for pest control

(Reuters) - Rollins' fourth-quarter organic residential revenue and margins disappointed investors on Wednesday as cold weather dampened demand for its pest control services while higher operating costs also weighed.

The company's shares were down about 7% in extended trade.

Winters can be a lean time for companies such as Rollins, as frigid weather conditions keep bugs under control. Rollins' fourth-quarter organic residential revenues advanced 4.7% to $302.1 million, but fell short of Street's expectations.

"Expectations were high heading into the fourth quarter," said Tim Mulrooney, analyst at William Blair Equity Research, adding that margin expansion was also muted in the quarter.

In a tough labor market, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company has also undertaken restructuring measures in order to mitigate labor costs, which form a major portion of its expenses.

Rollins has bumped up advertising spend as higher mortgage rates have tempered demand for new homes in the United States, further impacting the company's top line.

Adjusted operating income margin rose 100 basis points to 19.1% in the reported period, down from a 240-basis-point jump in the prior quarter.

The company's quarterly revenue rose 14% to $754.1 million, topping analysts' average estimate of $753.4 million, according to LSEG data.

Adjusted profit per share was at 21 cents, in line with market expectations.

"If you get into the weeds, they had a very good quarter," said Michael Hoffman, analyst at Stifel, adding that the company was up against tough comparisons from a year earlier in the residential business.

For 2024, the company said it expects the "underlying health of core pest control markets" to support strong organic growth in the year.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)