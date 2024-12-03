Rogers Sugar Inc (RSGUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid ...

Consolidated Adjusted Net Earnings (Full Year 2024): CAD67 million or CAD0.56 per share, compared with CAD45 million or CAD0.42 per share in 2023.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Rogers Sugar Inc ( RSGUF ) maintained a strong balance sheet, with a 60% increase in free cash flow to CAD73 million for the year, and successfully executed an equity issue to support the LEAP project financing.

The company is making progress on the LEAP project, which will expand production capacity by 100,000 metric tonnes in Eastern Canada, positioning it for future growth.

The Maple segment experienced a significant recovery, with sales volume increasing by 15% for the quarter and 7% for the full year, leading to a 35% growth in adjusted EBITDA.

The Sugar segment saw a revenue increase of almost 12% for the full year, driven by higher market prices and strong operational execution.

Rogers Sugar Inc ( RSGUF ) reported a strong financial performance for 2024, with a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of CAD142 million, up from CAD110 million in 2023.

The company faces potential risks from external factors such as dock worker strikes and potential import tariffs into the U.S., which could impact its operations and profitability.

Rogers Sugar Inc ( RSGUF ) is operating at near capacity, limiting its ability to increase sugar volumes until the LEAP project is completed.

There is ongoing softness in demand from North American food and beverage processors, attributed to inflation in food prices and high prices of other commodities.

The LEAP project's costs have increased to an estimated CAD280 million to CAD300 million, exceeding initial estimates due to design complexity and market-based construction cost increases.

The company faced a 5% decrease in sugar volumes for the fourth quarter due to softness in consumer demand and a labor disruption at the Vancouver facility.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook on North American demand for refined sugar and when you expect to see more sugar-containing product capacity among your Canadian customers? A: We anticipate a recovery in demand starting in 2025, supported by new plants coming online mid-year. The current softness is due to inflationary pressures, but we expect demand to pick up as these new capacities become operational. (Michael Walton, CEO)

Q: Why are you not expecting an improvement in volumes, excluding the strike from last year? A: We are operating at near capacity, and until the LEAP project is completed, we cannot significantly increase our volume. Our current capacity constraints limit our ability to expand volumes. (Jean-Sebastien Couillard, CFO)

Q: What impact do you expect from the dock workers' strike and potential U.S. import tariffs? A: We maintain high inventories to mitigate supply disruptions from strikes. Regarding U.S. tariffs, we focus on servicing our customers and believe the U.S. market's deficit will eventually resolve any trade issues. (Michael Walton, CEO)

Q: How confident are you in the revised costs and timing for the LEAP project? A: We have refined our cost estimates and increased our confidence in the revised figures. Most equipment and services are locked in, and we are prepared for the construction phase. (Michael Walton, CEO)

Q: What is your outlook for the Maple segment's gross margin and operational efficiency? A: We expect to maintain a 10% gross margin, supported by operational efficiencies and a return to growth in foreign markets. Our focus remains on volume, sales, and pricing. (Jean-Sebastien Couillard, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

