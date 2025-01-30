Rogers Communications reports $558M Q4 profit, up from $328M a year earlier

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $558 million, up from $328 million a year earlier, as its revenue edged higher.

The company said its profit amounted to $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 62 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2023.

Revenue totalled $5.5 billion, up from $5.3 billion a year earlier.

The company said its wireless service revenue was up two per cent, while wireless equipment revenue rose nine per cent. Cable service revenue was stable.

Media revenue rose 10 per cent, primarily as a result of higher sports- and entertainment-related revenue, but it was lower than the company expected.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers said it earned $1.46 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.19 per diluted share.

"The fourth quarter caps three straight years of industry-leading results," said Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri in a news release.

"As I look to the year ahead, our 2025 outlook reflects continued growth, strong free cash flow, and investment in our core businesses."

Rogers said its net increase in postpaid mobile phone subscribers totalled 69,000 for the three-month period, down sharply from 184,000 net additions recorded the same period last year.

Rogers' monthly churn for net postpaid mobile subscribers — a measure of those who cancelled their service — was 1.53 per cent, down from 1.67 per cent during its previous fourth quarter.

The company saw a turnaround in the prepaid market, with 26,000 net additions in the quarter, compared with a loss of 73,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Rogers' mobile phone average monthly revenue per user was $58.04, up from $57.96 in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press