Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Wireless Growth and ...

Wireless Service Revenue: Increased by 2% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA (Wireless): Up 5% year over year, with margins reaching 66%.

Wireless Postpaid Mobile Phone Net Additions: 101,000.

Wireless Prepaid Net Additions: 93,000.

Cable Revenue: Declined by 1% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA (Cable): Increased by 5% year over year, with margins at 58%.

Internet Net Additions: 33,000, up 83% from last year.

Sports and Media Revenue: Grew by 11% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA (Sports and Media): Increased by 25% year over year.

Total Service Revenue: Increased by 1% year over year.

Consolidated EBITDA Margin: Increased by 230 basis points to 50%.

Free Cash Flow: $915 million, up 23% from the prior year.

Capital Expenditures: $977 million, down 4% from last year.

Debt Leverage Ratio: Expected to reach 3.7 times by year-end.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) reported strong financial performance for the 11th consecutive quarter, with industry-leading results in wireless market share and margins.

The company announced a $7 billion structured equity financing deal to pay down debt, which is expected to reduce the debt leverage ratio to 3.7 times by year-end, ahead of the previously communicated target.

RCI achieved record mobile phone and internet net additions, with 227,000 new subscribers in the third quarter, contributing to a total of 1.9 million additions over the past 11 quarters.

The company reported strong growth in its sports and media business, with revenue growth of 11% and adjusted EBITA up 25% for the quarter.

RCI's network leadership was reaffirmed by global benchmarking studies, recognizing it for delivering Canada's most reliable 5G network and fastest internet services.

Negative Points

The competitive market environment, particularly during the back-to-school period, posed challenges, although RCI managed to maintain stable ARPU.

Roaming revenue declined year-on-year, impacting overall wireless revenue growth.

The company's prepaid segment is expected to see a seasonal decline in the fourth quarter, which may affect overall subscriber growth.

RCI's cable revenue was down 1% year-over-year, although it showed sequential improvement.

The structured equity financing deal, while innovative, involves complex financial arrangements that may raise concerns about future cash flow impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the structured equity financing and its impact on operations? Also, how do you see the competitive environment in wireless as we head into the holiday season? A: (Glenn Brandt, CFO) We are not leasing assets; this is not a sale and leaseback transaction. We are selling a minority equity interest in a portion of our wireless backhaul transport infrastructure. There are no Rogers shares involved, and we maintain full operational control. (Anthony Staffieri, CEO) Regarding wireless, we expect the fourth quarter to be competitive. We will continue our disciplined approach, focusing on our premium 5G brand and leveraging our Chatter brand for new-to-Canada markets.

Story Continues