Rogers chair faces proxy hurdle to secure reappointment, Bloomberg News reports

April 12 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended investors in Canada's Rogers Communications to vote against reappointing Chairman Edward Rogers due to lack of enough women on the company's board, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Only three of 14 directors on this year's director slate are women - short of the minimum target of 30% set by the two proxy advisory firms, the report said.

In January, Deputy Chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers decided to retire from the Canadian telecom giant's board as part of a private settlement between the members of the founding family.

Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers had voted to oust Edward Rogers as chairperson of the company after he tried to replace the then-CEO Joe Natale with his confidant and current CEO Tony Staffieri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wireless carrier was previously embroiled in a boardroom battle in 2021, weighing on the stock and raising doubts about the fate of a multibillion-dollar takeover of Shaw Communications.

Rogers, ISS and Glass Lewis did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in ; Editing by Stephen Coates)