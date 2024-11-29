Rockwool AS (RKWBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion ...

Sales Growth: Increased 7% over the last nine months in both local currencies and reported figures.

Q3 Sales Growth: Grew 5% in local currencies and 6% in reported figures.

Margin Expansion: Overall margin expansion of 3.5 percentage points, reaching 17.8% for the first nine months.

Q3 EBIT Margin: 18.1%, impacted by EUR5 million in extraordinary write-downs.

Adjusted EBIT Margin: Would have been 18.9% without extraordinary write-offs.

Insulation Segment Growth: 9% growth year-to-date.

EBITDA Margin: 25.2% for the quarter.

Q3 EBIT Growth: Up 18% year-over-year.

Investment Activities: EUR73 million invested in the quarter.

Acquisitions: Two acquisitions totaling approximately EUR60 million in sales and EUR12 million EBIT.

Cash Flow: Strong cash flow of EUR197 million for the quarter.

Net Working Capital: Decreased by EUR41 million compared to last year.

Full-Year EBIT Outlook: Around 17%.

Full-Year Investment Level: Expected to be around EUR375 million.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

Rockwool AS (RKWBF) reported a 7% increase in sales over the last nine months, driven by volume and stable sales prices.

The company achieved a margin expansion of 3.5 percentage points, resulting in a nine-month margin of 17.8%.

Strong performance was noted in North America and Central Europe, with double-digit sales growth in North America.

The insulation segment showed robust growth with a 9% increase, demonstrating resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Rockwool AS (RKWBF) maintained a solid EBITDA margin of 25.2%, supported by strong productivity and lower-than-expected input costs.

Negative Points

The systems segment experienced slower growth, influenced by a divestiture and product mix shifts.

Eastern Europe showed a mixed performance, with some countries experiencing flat or decreasing growth.

Price pressure was noted in certain markets, such as East Europe and France, impacting overall pricing strategy.

The systems segment faced challenges with one-off re-evaluations and lower margins in the Grodan business.

The macroeconomic environment in Europe remains challenging, particularly affecting residential and new building activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the slowdown in Eastern Europe and whether it will persist in the coming quarters? A: Jes Hansen, President and CEO, explained that the slowdown is due to a mix of factors, including stable quarter-to-quarter performance and varied market conditions. Some markets, like Poland, face heavy price pressure, particularly from foam products. However, Rockwool is maintaining its pricing strategy.

