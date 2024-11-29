GuruFocus.com

Rockwool AS (RKWBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion ...

GuruFocus News
3 min read

  • Sales Growth: Increased 7% over the last nine months in both local currencies and reported figures.

  • Q3 Sales Growth: Grew 5% in local currencies and 6% in reported figures.

  • Margin Expansion: Overall margin expansion of 3.5 percentage points, reaching 17.8% for the first nine months.

  • Q3 EBIT Margin: 18.1%, impacted by EUR5 million in extraordinary write-downs.

  • Adjusted EBIT Margin: Would have been 18.9% without extraordinary write-offs.

  • Insulation Segment Growth: 9% growth year-to-date.

  • EBITDA Margin: 25.2% for the quarter.

  • Q3 EBIT Growth: Up 18% year-over-year.

  • Investment Activities: EUR73 million invested in the quarter.

  • Acquisitions: Two acquisitions totaling approximately EUR60 million in sales and EUR12 million EBIT.

  • Cash Flow: Strong cash flow of EUR197 million for the quarter.

  • Net Working Capital: Decreased by EUR41 million compared to last year.

  • Full-Year EBIT Outlook: Around 17%.

  • Full-Year Investment Level: Expected to be around EUR375 million.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Rockwool AS (RKWBF) reported a 7% increase in sales over the last nine months, driven by volume and stable sales prices.

  • The company achieved a margin expansion of 3.5 percentage points, resulting in a nine-month margin of 17.8%.

  • Strong performance was noted in North America and Central Europe, with double-digit sales growth in North America.

  • The insulation segment showed robust growth with a 9% increase, demonstrating resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • Rockwool AS (RKWBF) maintained a solid EBITDA margin of 25.2%, supported by strong productivity and lower-than-expected input costs.

Negative Points

  • The systems segment experienced slower growth, influenced by a divestiture and product mix shifts.

  • Eastern Europe showed a mixed performance, with some countries experiencing flat or decreasing growth.

  • Price pressure was noted in certain markets, such as East Europe and France, impacting overall pricing strategy.

  • The systems segment faced challenges with one-off re-evaluations and lower margins in the Grodan business.

  • The macroeconomic environment in Europe remains challenging, particularly affecting residential and new building activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the slowdown in Eastern Europe and whether it will persist in the coming quarters? A: Jes Hansen, President and CEO, explained that the slowdown is due to a mix of factors, including stable quarter-to-quarter performance and varied market conditions. Some markets, like Poland, face heavy price pressure, particularly from foam products. However, Rockwool is maintaining its pricing strategy.

and

Recommended Stories