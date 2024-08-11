Rockwell Medical, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 23% over the past week following Rockwell Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMTI) latest quarterly results. In addition to beating expectations by 13% with revenues of US$26m, Rockwell Medical delivered a surprise (statutory) profit of US$0.01 per share, a sweet improvement compared to the losses that the analysts forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Rockwell Medical's dual analysts is for revenues of US$101.5m in 2024. This would reflect a credible 7.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 81% to US$0.03. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$92.5m and US$0.10 per share in losses. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Rockwell Medical's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a very favorable reduction to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 6.3% to US$7.50, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Rockwell Medical's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Rockwell Medical's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 16% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Rockwell Medical to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Rockwell Medical is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

