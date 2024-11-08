Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Sales Decline with ...

Revenue: Q4 sales declined 21% year-over-year.

Organic Sales: Intelligent Devices segment declined 20% year-over-year; Software & Control segment down over 30% year-over-year; Lifecycle Services grew by 2% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew 16% in the quarter, now 10% of total revenue.

Segment Margin: Overall segment margin was 20.1% in Q4, down from 22.3% a year ago.

Adjusted EPS: $2.47 for Q4.

Cost Reductions: Achieved $110 million in cost reductions in the second half of the year.

Free Cash Flow: $367 million in Q4, with a 60% conversion rate for the fiscal year.

Headcount Reduction: Global headcount down over 12% since Q2 of fiscal '24.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Sales growth projected between +2% to -4%; adjusted EPS expected to be $9.20 at the midpoint.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) achieved double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue, now accounting for 10% of total revenue, up from 4% in 2018.

The company realized $110 million in cost reductions in the second half of fiscal year 2024, exceeding their target by $10 million.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) reported strong performance in North America, with sequential orders growth in the region.

The company secured strategic wins, including a significant project with Ford Motor Company and a strategic win at NTT for data center power needs.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) is expanding its market through recent acquisitions, contributing to growth in areas like data center power needs and cybersecurity.

Negative Points

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) experienced a 21% decline in Q4 sales compared to the previous year, attributed to difficult year-over-year comparisons and lingering channel destocking effects.

Orders were down low single digits sequentially in Q4, contrary to expectations for low single-digit improvement.

The company anticipates a high single-digit decline in Q1 sales due to typical seasonality and slower orders in Q4.

Segment margins decreased year-over-year, with Intelligent Devices and Software & Control segments experiencing significant margin declines.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) faces continued project delays across several end markets, impacting sales growth projections for fiscal year 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Blake, you implied that maybe the election caused some noise. Do you see a restock happening imminently? Is that something that seems possible? A: We're really not counting on anything at the beginning of the year, particularly in Q1. As we talked about before, we're nearing the end of the drain of excess stock at distributors and machine builders. Some machine builders and distributors are already back to that equilibrium point. But we're just not counting on some rapid acceleration for them to put additional inventory back on their shelf. - Blake Moret, CEO

