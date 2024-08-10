Rockwell Automation, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 7.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Rockwell Automation reported US$2.1b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.02 beat expectations, being 7.1% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Rockwell Automation's 23 analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be US$8.81b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 19% to US$10.62. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$9.05b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.30 in 2025. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$277 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Rockwell Automation, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$368 and the most bearish at US$215 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Rockwell Automation shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Rockwell Automation's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.2% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 7.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Rockwell Automation.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Rockwell Automation. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

