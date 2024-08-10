Rocket Lab USA Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$106.3m (up 71% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$41.6m (loss narrowed by 9.3% from 2Q 2023).

US$0.084 loss per share (improved from US$0.096 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Rocket Lab USA EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 21%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 30% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.7% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in the US.

Performance of the American Aerospace & Defense industry.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Rocket Lab USA has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

