Rocket Companies First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.44b (up 107% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$16.2m (up from US$18.5m loss in 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 1.1% (up from net loss in 1Q 2023). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.12 (up from US$0.15 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Rocket Companies Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 14%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.7% growth forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 7.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

