Roche Holding Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Roche Holding (VTX:ROG) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF62.4b (up 3.2% from FY 2023).

Net income: CHF8.28b (down 28% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 13% (down from 19% in FY 2023).

EPS: CHF10.39 (down from CHF14.39 in FY 2023).

SWX:ROG Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 2nd 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Roche Holding EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 38%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Pharmaceuticals - Roche Pharmaceuticals segment contributing a total revenue of CHF46.3b (74% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CHF13.7b (36% of total expenses). Explore how ROG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.5% growth forecast for the Pharmaceuticals industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's shares are up 4.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Roche Holding has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

