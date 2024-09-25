Robust Results Lifted Alphabet (GOOG) in Q2

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Markets rose modestly in the second quarter of 2024, providing positive returns across most regions and countries. The strategy trailed the Russell 1000 Index in Q2 and returned -3.90% (net) vs 3.57% for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best picks in 2024.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of Google, offers various platforms and services operating through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The one-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -1.96%, and its shares gained 24.57% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On September 24, 2024, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $164.64 per share with a market capitalization of $2.019 trillion.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Among our top individual contributors in Q2 were Amazon, Texas Instruments and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Media and technology company Alphabet also continued delivering strong results in its search, YouTube advertising, YouTube subscription and cloud businesses. Shares rose amid an environment that continues favoring mega-cap technology companies."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 7th position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 165 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of the second quarter which was 165 in the previous quarter. In the first quarter, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) generated $80.5 billion in revenues, up 15% year-over-year (see the details here). While we acknowledge the potential of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

