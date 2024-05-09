Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In ADF Group Inc.'s (TSE:DRX) Stock?

ADF Group's (TSE:DRX) stock is up by a considerable 88% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on ADF Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ADF Group is:

23% = CA$38m ÷ CA$162m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ADF Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that ADF Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, ADF Group's considerable five year net income growth of 57% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared ADF Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 29%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about ADF Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ADF Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

ADF Group's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 4.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (95%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, ADF Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with ADF Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

