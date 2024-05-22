Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ARK) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ARK) stock increased significantly by 78% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ARK Resources Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM1.6m ÷ RM15m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

On the face of it, ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.5% which we definitely can't overlook. Even more so after seeing ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's exceptional 31% net income growth over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ARK Resources Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that ARK Resources Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that ARK Resources Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for ARK Resources Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

