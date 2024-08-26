Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:NO4) Stock?

Dyna-Mac Holdings' (SGX:NO4) stock is up by a considerable 41% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Dyna-Mac Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dyna-Mac Holdings is:

56% = S$57m ÷ S$103m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.56 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Dyna-Mac Holdings' Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that Dyna-Mac Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Dyna-Mac Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 61% was to be expected.

We then compared Dyna-Mac Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 40% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Dyna-Mac Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Dyna-Mac Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Dyna-Mac Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 83% of its profits. So it looks like Dyna-Mac Holdings is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Dyna-Mac Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 36% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Dyna-Mac Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

