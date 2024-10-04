Roblox (RBLX): 20% Growth Potential with New Advertising Initiatives

We recently published a list of 6 Best Video Game Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stands against the other best video game stocks to invest in.

Video Gaming Market

According to a report by Precedence Research, the global video games market was valued at $248.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $664.96 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.32%. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, which provide immersive gaming experiences.

The Asia Pacific region held a revenue share of 54.14% in 2023, driven by the region’s large population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. North America held a share of 22.43% in 2023, driven by the presence of leading console manufacturers such as Microsoft and Sony. The region is home to some of the world’s largest and most influential gaming companies, contributing to the industry’s growth.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud gaming, the introduction of VR and AR technologies, and the growing popularity of online gaming. However, the growing complexity of game development, the increasing costs, and the need for specialized skills and expertise required to develop immersive experiences are restraining the market’s growth.

Gaming Industry Struggles to Secure Investment

According to Spike Laurie, Partner at VC Hiro Capital, the gaming industry is facing a funding crisis, with investors becoming increasingly cautious about backing new projects. The bar is extremely high right now, and merely having a great game idea and a talented team is no longer sufficient to secure investment. Laurie explains that the current economic situation is tough, with interest rates rising and people’s disposable income taking a hit.

Eliana Oikawa, CEO of Wings, an investment company that finances independent game developers, agrees that the fundraising market is tight, and investors are worried about the risk of not being able to raise further rounds. Many funds are sitting on the sidelines, and the collective caution has become self-fulfilling. We’re being very selective about what we’re backing, and we’re looking for companies that have a unique value proposition and a clear path to profitability.

Story continues

Patrick O’Donnell, Video Gaming Analyst at Goodbody Equity Research, notes that the current situation in the game industry is very challenging. O’Donnell explains that there is a lot of competition, and it’s harder for new games to break through. We’re looking for companies that have a clear entrepreneurial approach and the ability to validate from users or the market early and often. The industry needs to focus on business essentials and make more money than it needs to spend.

The global video games market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AR and VR technologies, cloud gaming, and online gaming. However, the gaming industry is facing a funding crisis, with investors becoming increasingly cautious about backing new projects.

Our Methodology

For this article, we sifted through ETFs and online rankings to compile an initial list of 15 video game stocks. From that list, we shortlisted the stocks that were the most widely held by hedge funds, as of Q2 2024. The hedge fund sentiment was sourced from our database of 912 elite hedge funds.

Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A person taking lessons through Roblox Education, expanding their knowledge and skills.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 54

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is an American technology company that offers an online platform where users can create and play games. The company’s platform allows players to build immersive worlds using its developer tools.

With a massive user base, particularly among younger audiences, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) generates revenue through in-game purchases and its virtual currency, Robux. The company has become a major player in the gaming and entertainment industry and plans to expand into new content categories, such as virtual concerts.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is now pushing into advertising with the opportunity for native ads within gameplay with the recent addition of video ads and a shopping test with Walmart and ELF Beauty. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) remains a promising investment, with potential for 20% growth, bolstered by new advertising and shopping initiatives.

As of the second quarter 54 hedge funds own stakes in the company valued at $2.46 billion. ARK Investment Management is the largest shareholder in the company with stakes worth $496.33 million, according to Insider Monkey.

Overall RBLX ranks 1st on our list of best video game stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of RBLX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than RBLX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.