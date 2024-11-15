Roblox Corporation (RBLX): Among the Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds.
What is the Metaverse?
According to McKinsey & Company, the metaverse is the emerging 3-D-enabled digital space that uses virtual reality, augmented reality, and other advanced internet and semiconductor technology to allow people to have lifelike experiences online.
The basic features of the metaverse include a sense of immersion, real-time interactivity, and user agency. Whereas, the full vision of the metaverse encompasses platforms and devices that work seamlessly with each other, the possibility for thousands of people to interact simultaneously, and use cases well beyond gaming. While the phenomenon gained attention in 2021 with internet searches for the term increasing by 7,200%, it seems here to stay. With lockdowns and work-from-home policies in place, the interest in shared virtual environments spiked. The opportunity remains vast with metaverse having the potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.
Is the Metaverse Still Alive?
When the tech guru Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook’s name to Meta in 2021, he clearly drove the metaverse narrative in the world. Although the vision of a digital future of work and recreation became a buzz for a while, other emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence decided to dominate the headlines later.
Questions regarding whether Zuckerberg should have transformed a successful social media company into a VR venture have also been asked. In September 2023, BBC reported that his company’s virtual and augmented reality branch, Reality Labs, has lost $21 billion since the prior year. The firm later introduced its social virtual reality space Horizon Worlds. While some users have complained about not having enough people to make it fun, the platform’s monthly users can simply not match the number of people who consume social media like Facebook and Instagram every day.
Although the company’s virtual reality headset and its Horizon Worlds have not gone mainstream after 3 years of the company’s founding, experts argue that the metaverse is still as relevant as ever. On October 2, CNBC reported that Zuckerberg’s metaverse is finally showing signs of life as his company might have found its footing in VR and AR through a different medium, smart glasses. After the firm witnessed early success in the market for smart glasses via a partnership with Ray-Ban, the CEO unveiled the first “fully-functioning” prototype AR glasses, Orion, in September.
“The right way to look at Orion is as a time machine. These glasses exist, they are awesome and they are a glimpse of a future that I think is going to be pretty exciting.”
Although there might be a lack of connection between the metaverse which was the next big thing two years ago and the prevailing tech landscape dominated by AI, some argue that the reports of the metaverse’s death are ‘exaggerated’ and that it is a rather long-term concept to materialize as a digital future for masses.
Our Methodology
In order to compile a list of the 10 best metaverse stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we first used stock screeners, ETFs, and online rankings to make an extended list of the relevant companies. Moving on, we shortlisted the top 10 stocks from our list which had the highest number of hedge fund holders. The 10 best metaverse stocks to buy according to hedge funds have been arranged in ascending order of their hedge fund holders as of Q2 2024.
At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 54
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is reimagining the way people come together by offering a platform that enables anyone to create, learn, connect, shop, and express themselves in immersive 3D experiences. Roblox was founded in 2004.
Roblox serves as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences aged below 18 based on average monthly visits and time spent. Its community of users and developers drives its popularity purely. The growth trajectory for Roblox is robust as evident from its 88.9 million daily active users, 2.9 million developers, 20.7 billion total engagement hours, and 6 million active experiences, as of the recent quarter. The vision remains even brighter with the CEO expecting the company to become a daily utility for shopping, communication, entertainment, learning, and play, as stated during the RDC 2024.
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) demonstrated the strength of its platform in its promising Q3 results. The firm recorded revenue of $919.0 million, up 29% year-over-year. Bookings witnessed an increase of 34% over the year. At the same time, Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) climbed 27% year-over-year while hours engaged were up 29% year-over-year.
Therefore, Roblox is a leading immersive platform for connection and communication. With solid fundamentals, active engagement, and a growing community of both creators and users, the firm remains committed to becoming the world’s largest social platform for play. As of 2024’s second quarter, the stock is held by 54 hedge funds.
Overall, RBLX ranks 8th on our list of the best metaverse stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
