Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Roblox Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Stefanie Notaney, Senior Director, Financial Communications. You may now begin your conference.

Stefanie Notaney: Thank you, Dennis. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q&A session to discuss Roblox's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. With me today is Roblox Co-Founder and CEO, David Baszucki, and CFO, Mike Guthrie. As a reminder, our shareholder letter, press release, SEC filings, supplemental slides and a replay of today's call can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.roblox.com. On this call, we will make some brief opening remarks and reserve the rest of the time for your questions. Our commentary today may include forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations of our business, future financial results and strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are included in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. During this call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics can be found in our press release and supplemental slides. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

David Baszucki: Thank you. Hey, welcome everyone to our Q4 and full year 2023 earning call. It's great seeing or hearing or talking with all of you, and it was great seeing you all at Investor Day. We had a strong fourth quarter and a strong full year 2023, consistent with the outlook we made at Investor Day. Some highlights in Q4 are: DAU 71.5 million, up 22%; hours engaged 15.5 billion, up 21% year-on-year; revenue $749 million, up 30% year-on-year; and bookings $1.1 billion, up 25% year-on-year. It was our first quarter over $1 billion in bookings and also our highest quarterly growth rate in two years. For the full year and fiscal year 2023, DAU is up 22%, hours up 22%, revenue up 26% and bookings of $3.5 billion, up 23% year-on-year.

We continue to invest in innovation and simultaneously invest very thoughtfully in the growth rate of those investments. And at our Investor Day, we discussed thoughtfully balancing the growth rate with our investments both in cost of revenue, infrastructure expense, people and capital expenses. And we're pleased to share that, in Q4, we delivered net cash flow from operations of $143 million, up 20% year-on-year, strong net liquidity of $2.2 billion, and our covenant adjusted EBITDA was $259 million. Mike will talk more about the balance of our investments and the management of our margin targets. I want to highlight going all the way back to our S-1, our four-dimensional growth strategy, including all ages, international, Roblox everywhere and a vibrant economy.

