Robert Kiyosaki Is In Debt, But He Doesn’t Believe It’s a Bad Thing — Here’s Why

©Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, the acclaimed author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has made seemingly contradictory statements about his financial status. He unreservedly states that he’s in debt yet paradoxically also proclaims that he’s wealthy.

Read Next: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

Learn More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Kiyosaki’s financial philosophy, which views debt not as a burden but as a practical tool for wealth creation, is a paradigm shift. This approach, when understood and applied correctly, can potentially transform your financial journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read on for a comprehensive look at Kiyosaki’s philosophy, his lessons and the cautionary aspects of leveraging debt for wealth building.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Good Debt vs. Bad Debt: Kiyosaki’s Philosophy

At the heart of Kiyosaki’s strategy lies the distinction between good debt and bad debt. As he defines it, good debt is borrowed to invest in income-generating assets.

For example, real estate purchased through a mortgage can provide rental income, tax benefits and capital gains. This type of debt can be self-liquidating, making it more manageable over extended periods.

Bad debt, on the other hand, is used to finance consumer goods or services that don’t yield any future income. This type of debt is costly, as the borrower will likely end up using their income to service the debt, thus depleting their wealth.

Find Out: Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Why the 401(k) Is a ‘Horrible’ Retirement Plan

Leveraging Debt for Wealth Accumulation

Kiyosaki’s strategy is to leverage his wealth by using good debt. He borrows money at a low interest rate, invests it in an income-generating asset that can serve as collateral for a larger investment or provides a return above the borrowing rate and then uses the income to service the debt.

Story continues

While Kiyosaki, like everyone else, has to stay current on his monthly debt payments, the overall profit generated becomes part of his growing wealth. Principal repayments are often spread out over a long period, giving the income-generating asset ample time to generate a profit.

The Importance of Financial Education

Kiyosaki firmly believes that financial education is vital to successful wealth building and prudent debt management.

According to him, understanding how to use and manage debt, particularly distinguishing between good and bad debt, is a crucial life skill that, unfortunately, isn’t taught extensively in the traditional education system.

As a part of Kiyosaki’s philosophy, he uses good debt to purchase income-generating assets like real estate or other investments, then uses that income to pay back the debt while also still increasing his wealth. Learning this principle is the key to leveraging debt to build wealth rather than just increasing debt (and decreasing your credit score).

How To Recognize Bad Debt

On the other hand, bad debt is generally associated with buying liabilities, or things that decrease in value over time and don’t generate an income, like cars, clothes or vacations.

These are purchased with anticipated income or savings, and paying for them can drain your resources over time without returning any financial benefit.

Kiyosaki attributes the struggles many people have with debt to a lack of understanding these dynamics. Without financial education, it’s easy for individuals to accumulate bad debt, living beyond their means and entering a vicious cycle of borrowing.

Risk Assessment in Debt Management

Once you have the financial knowledge and an understanding of debt’s potential uses and risks, you can use it as an effective tool to build wealth.

Financial education empowers individuals to make informed decisions about borrowing, investing and managing their money, turning what’s traditionally viewed as a liability — debt — into an asset.

It’s important to note that while Kiyosaki’s approach to financial education and debt management has been notably successful for him, it does require a comprehensive understanding of the financial markets, strict discipline and thoughtful risk assessment.

The strategy may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those who are uncomfortable with carrying debt or those without the means to overcome unexpected financial obstacles.

However, the emphasis on financial education is universally valuable, enabling better personal financial management and healthier financial habits, regardless of whether one chooses to leverage debt in their wealth-building strategy or not.

4 Risks of Using Debt To Build Wealth

However, using debt to build wealth does come with risks. The success of this strategy is deeply contingent on the income-generating potential of the investment.

Market Fluctuations

Unpredictable market fluctuations, for instance, could affect the return on investment and jeopardize the borrower’s ability to repay the debt. This is particularly relevant in volatile markets such as real estate or stocks.

Overleveraging

Another risk is the potential for overleveraging. While borrowing to invest can magnify profits, it can also amplify losses.

If their investment’s value plummets, the borrower could end up owing more than their assets are worth, putting them in a precarious financial situation.

Discipline and Planning

This strategy requires a certain level of financial insight and discipline. Borrowers may be tempted to use debt recklessly or without a clear plan, which could exacerbate their financial troubles.

Emotional Implications

It’s also important to consider the stress and emotional wear associated with carrying significant levels of debt, even if the debt is generating an income. This aspect is often overlooked in financial strategies but plays a key role in overall life satisfaction and well-being.

A Balanced Perspective on Debt Usage

While Robert Kiyosaki’s approach to debt may not align with traditional advice, his philosophy underscores the importance of financial education and a strategic approach to wealth accumulation.

Using debt as a tool to build wealth can be fruitful if managed wisely and responsibly. However, it requires a deep understanding of financial markets, sound planning and careful risk assessment.

As with all financial strategies, one size doesn’t fit all; what works for Kiyosaki might not work for everyone. It’s essential to consider your own risk tolerance, financial goals and well-being when you’re deciding how to approach debt.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki Is In Debt, But He Doesn’t Believe It’s a Bad Thing — Here’s Why